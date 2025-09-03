Witness to crash that killed grandmother provides breakthrough in case

A family in South Fulton is grateful to a witness whose testimony led to an arrest in a deadly crash.
The crash that occurred at the intersection of Flat Shoals and Shoals Creek in February killed 45-year-old Jovanna Whitaker.
Initially, police struggled to determine who was at fault until a witness came forward with crucial information.
Dartail Hunter’s charges include vehicular homicide, police said.
“He just don’t know what he took,” said Kwanna Stiggers Fletcher, Whitaker’s cousin, expressing the family’s grief over the loss.
Whitaker died a month after the crash from her injuries. Her family was left without a mother, and they were determined to find justice.
