Witness to crash that killed grandmother provides breakthrough in case

A family in South Fulton is grateful to a witness whose testimony led to an arrest in a deadly crash.

The breakthrough in the investigation LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

The crash that occurred at the intersection of Flat Shoals and Shoals Creek in February killed 45-year-old Jovanna Whitaker.

Initially, police struggled to determine who was at fault until a witness came forward with crucial information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dartail Hunter’s charges include vehicular homicide, police said.

“He just don’t know what he took,” said Kwanna Stiggers Fletcher, Whitaker’s cousin, expressing the family’s grief over the loss.

Whitaker died a month after the crash from her injuries. Her family was left without a mother, and they were determined to find justice.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group