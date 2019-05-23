  • Police chase involving truck on 3 wheels leads to crash with tractor-trailer

    By: Kristen Holloway

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a crash they said started as a police chase early Thursday morning.

    Fairburn police tell Channel 2 Action News that the driver of a pickup truck was driving on three wheels with no headlights, trying to avoid a traffic stop.

    Fairburn police backed off for safety reasons.

    The truck driver went on to crash into a big rig, police said. 

    The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. 
     

