Still-burning landfill has been operating illegally, state says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a landfill that has been burning for more than a month, has been running illegally.
We first told you last week how the landfill that has been making city of South Fulton neighbors sick since it started burning in September. The landfill continues to smolder.
Since her first report last week, Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez has learned that The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is investigating the site for running an unpermitted solid waste handling operation.
“We have to get the owner to uncover whatever’s down there, so we can, again, go in and pour copious amounts of water,” the city’s fire chief said Tuesday night.
As the fire chief continues to work out plans to put out the fire, we’re looking into the city, county and state’s response that we have dug up during our investigation, for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
