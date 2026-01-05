South Fulton’s first woman mayor ready for challenge to restore office’s reputation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs took the oath of office on Monday as just the third mayor in the city’s history.

She is also the first woman elected mayor.

“I just want to be the role model for a lot of young women that are looking to go into politics,” Gumbs said at her inauguration ceremony.

The former councilmember won the December runoff to lead the city of around 110,000 people.

Gumbs succeeds controversial Mayor Khalid Kamau. A Channel 2 Action News investigation and audit found he spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on international trips, furniture and personal items.

Gumbs said she is ready for the challenge of repairing the mayor’s office reputation and restoring confidence in city hall.

“That we’re not doing the same thing we did before, make sure we elevate South Fulton, and let people know who we really are and change the perception or who people think that we are,” she said.

To help do that, the city also sworn in three councilmembers on Monday. Aaron Johnson was elected to Gumbs’ former seat in District 2 while District 4’s Jaceey Sebastian and District 6’s Natasha Williams-Brown were re-elected for another four years.

“We’re being transparent, going to be accountable to our residents here in the city of South Fulton. They deserve it, deserve better,” Gumbs said.

The mayor said she has been meeting and planning with all of the councilmembers over the holidays so she can get right to work.

