South Fulton woman can’t open her braid shop because city says there’s a similar store nearby

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Awa Diagne says her braid shop hasn’t been able to open in the shopping plaza on Campbellton Fairburn Road because of South Fulton’s like-use zoning code.

On Friday, a Fulton County judge directed the City of South Fulton to explain why she was being denied oping her shop.

The City’s zoning code limits new business with like use from being able to open within a one mile radius of a similar business, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln learned.

Diagne argues there’s no other African braid shop that’s within 15 minutes of this location.

“I wish they all know, I’m not here to compete with nobody, I’m only here to survive,” Diagne said.

She says neither the landlord nor the city of South Fulton’s business licensing division told her about the zoning code.

Councilwoman Helen Willis, whose district Diagne’s business sits in, says this zoning code isn’t to deter small business owners, but to diversify the city’s business pool.

Currently, this plaza already houses a barber shop, beauty supply store and a hair salon.

Willis says the city wants to remain competitive with neighboring cities. A zoning code, Willis says, is working with the opening of a new Chick-fil-A, Arden’s Garden and Chipotle in South Fulton.

“We want an environment where we can have economic fairness and diverse retail,” Councilwoman Willis said.

The city encourages business owners to work with the city’s economic development department on finding locations that fit within its zoning codes.

