South Fulton police say missing woman has been suffering from schizophrenic episode for a month

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are looking for a missing, endangered woman.

Police say Sydney Elaine Combs, 31, has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and is currently experiencing a manic episode that has lasted for more than a month.

Her father told police that she has not taken her prescribed medication in over a year and has been having these episodes periodically.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair in a bob style.

She was last seen wearing a gray crew neck sweatshirt and black flare yoga pants with black and purple sneakers.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call Detective Franklin Alves, Jr. with the South Fulton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 404-771-9756 or email Franklin.Alves.Jr@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

