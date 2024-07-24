South Fulton African braid shop owner faces rejection by city council over local zoning rules

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After the City of South Fulton told an African hair braiding business owner she can’t open her store due to being too similar to other nearby businesses, a public interest law firm is pushing them to change their minds.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously that Awa Diagne was told by South Fulton officials that her business couldn’t open doing so would violate the city’s like-use zoning code.

It’s an ordinance in South Fulton that restricts businesses with similar uses from opening within a one-mile radius of similar businesses.

Diagne told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that he business was different, arguing that there were no other African braid shops within 15 minutes’ drive of her location, but the city so far hasn’t budged.

I wish they all know, I’m not here to compete with nobody, I’m only here to survive,” Diagne said previously.

Now, public interest law firm Institute for Justice has sent a letter to city officials urging them to allow Diagne to open her business, which she says will let her work closer to her children.

According to the law firm, “after being forced to go through a lengthy review process by the city and spending nearly $20,000 of her own money, South Fulton’s City Council held a hearing on July 9 to determine if they should allow her to open.”

At the July 9 meeting, two members of the city council said her business was too similar to a nearby hair salon and a nearby beauty supply store, making them hesitant to approve the opening, according to IFJ.

“I’m just a single mom who is trying to provide for my family by opening an African hair braiding business,” Awa said before a vote on Tuesday night, where city officials voted to deny her request for approval. “The city is trying to stop me from opening because they think my business is just like any other hair salon in town. That couldn’t be more wrong, but it doesn’t feel like city officials are willing to listen to me.”

At the meeting, the city council was split, with the vote rejecting her request for a special use permit showing four council members against her request, and three supporting her.

For now, members of the city council who voted against approval urged Diagne to speak with the city’s economic development leaders to find a location that could serve her needs, and fit the city’s ordinance requirements, saying they wanted her business to succeed but that oversaturation remained a concern.

