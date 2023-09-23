Religious conference evacuated from College Park convention center by police

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Hundreds of attendees at a religious conference in metro Atlanta were evacuated from a convention center on Friday night.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw people funneling out of the convention center.

There is no official word on what prompted the evacuation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that a bomb threat was called in. Police have not confirmed if that was the case.

The G3 National Conference began in the convention center on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

G3 Ministries, which stands for Gospel—Grace—Glory according to their website, describes themselves as a resource to “invest in pastors” across the country.

Attorney Jenna Ellis, who was among the 18 people indicted alongside former President Donald Trump in a Fulton County election interference case, said on Friday that the bomb threat came in just as a documentary she is part of, “The Essential Church,” was about to be shown at the conference.

BREAKING: Bomb threat reported at @G3Conference, just as @Theessentialchu movie was about to show — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 23, 2023

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows several people who were evacuated from the convention center singing the hymn, “Great is Thy Faithfulness” in a hotel lobby.

No injuries have been reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

5th grader selling knives to classmates at DeKalb elementary school, parents say Parents said the girl had more than a dozen pocket knives with her at school on Wednesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group