Police in metro Atlanta put out BOLO for propane tank thieves

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is asking the public to help them find people accused of stealing propane tanks back in January.

According to police, four gas tanks were stolen around 8 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Police said multiple suspects were seen arriving at the scene of the crime in a gray Nissan Rogue, stealing the four tanks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Each tank was valued at about $275, meaning the overall alleged theft was for $1,100 in product.

Officers said the suspects then left, going in an unknown direction.

Now, South Fulton police are asking the public to help them identify potential suspects, sharing an image of one caught on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. R. Johnson at 404-545-9735 or by email.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group