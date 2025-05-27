Police investigate Memorial Day shooting at South Fulton house party

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are working to unravel the series of events that led to a shooting on Memorial Day.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson went to South Fulton, where a house party turned into a shooting. She spoke with the homeowner, who said security is always his priority.

The shooting happened at a 10-acre property on Pittman Road in the City of South Fulton.

The homeowner lives there, but told Channel 2 Action News he also lists it as an Airbnb occasionally.

That’s what happened on Memorial Day, when the home was rented out for a private holiday party with about 150 guests.

As things wrapped up, the homeowner said there was some type of scuffle.

“The party was wrapping up, and I see a little chaos, and that’s when I see the officers coming,” the homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said.

The shooting itself happened off of the property, with police saying they were called to the house around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting,” Tori Cooper, City of South Fulton Police spokeswoman, said. “We do know there was a large gathering that had taken place at that residence but at this time, it’s s till very preliminary in nature and at this time we’re still working to find more information.”

People who spoke to Channel 2 Action News who live in a nearby neighborhood said the house is known for hosting large parties.

“We had police officers working the party, we had 18 security guards, everything was running smooth, and then chaos happened,” the homeowner said. “Somehow, someway, I’m not sure what happened.”

Police said they were working to determine whether the shooting had happened in the house or outside, but confirmed a woman in her 20s was shot in the arm and has non-life threatening injuries.

A second person was grazed by a bullet, too.

The homeowner said what he calls chaos happened outside of his sight, but he believes the shooting happened away from his property.

“Security was there and they had a checkpoint where everybody was getting searched so the guns, wasn’t even on the property,” he said.

South Fulton police said house parties that create a public nuisance aren’t permitted in the city limits, so this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police are still searching for the shooter and they want anyone who was at the party with information about what happened to come forward.

