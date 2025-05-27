Another risk for severe weather Tuesday as active pattern continues

Tuesday starts off with spotty showers for the morning commute, but you’ll want to be weather aware later today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a risk for more strong to severe storms Tuesday. There is a higher severe weather risk for south metro counties.

The main threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail.

There is also a low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado. Severe Weather Team 2 will be watching carefully. If we do have any tornado warnings, we will bring them to you immediately LIVE on Channel 2.

Here’s what to know

No widespread rain to start Tuesday, but will get more active with warm front moving through

Severe storms possible Tuesday late afternoon evening

Cooler temperatures in north GA mountains

Active weather pattern brings a storm threat each day this week

Sunshine returns this weekend

