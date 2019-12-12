Neighbors on edge after man says car break-in suspects shot at him

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A city of South Fulton man says a group of people breaking into cars shot at him when he walked outside Tuesday night.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that car break-ins in the area have been a major problem lately. Now, they are even more concerned that the thieves are getting more brazen.
TONIGHT AT 11: what’s being done to stop the thieves, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother arrested, charged after leaving son with mental disabilities at hospital
- 'I can see you in bed. Wake up!' Woman says stranger hacked Ring camera
- Several cars damaged when plate on road caves during morning rush hour
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}