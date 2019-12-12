  • Neighbors on edge after man says car break-in suspects shot at him

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A city of South Fulton man says a group of people breaking into cars shot at him when he walked outside Tuesday night. 

    Neighbors told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that car break-ins in the area have been a major problem lately. Now, they are even more concerned that the thieves are getting more brazen. 

    TONIGHT AT 11: what’s being done to stop the thieves, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories