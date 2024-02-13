Mother of 15-year-old who was killed after basketball game in East Point speaks out

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are investigating after a teenager was shot and another was stabbed near a high school on Friday night.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that a teen was shot and another teen was stabbed.

The incident happened near Tri-Cities High School off of Norman Berry Drive in East Point.

Buchanan said the shooting happened after a basketball game.

He told Channel 2 Action News that there were two scenes, one outside the school’s gym and another just a few feet away at railroad tracks by the football stadium. It’s unclear where the shooting happened and where the stabbing happened.

Family has identified 15-year-old Mario Bailey as the teen who was shot and killed. The other teen who was stabbed has not been identified.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Shanice Bailey, the victim’s mother, on Monday during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

“My whole heart is gone,” said Bailey.

Bailey remembered her only child as a kind, caring, and ambitious teen and sophomore at Tri-Cities High School where he was a proud member of the Junior ROTC.

“From the military, he wanted to go to college,” said Bailey.

Bailey said she dropped Mario off at the basketball game, and after the game, videos on social media showed an all-out melee in the parking lot. Someone started shooting and by the time the bullets stopped flying, Mario had died.

Another student was stabbed and critically injured.

“I barely can breathe. I’m barely sleeping and I’m barely eating,” said Bailey.

Right now, police and the school district are investigating what happened.

“Even if you’re not his friends and y’all just know what happened. Stand on that stand on that,” said Bailey.

A spokesperson with Fulton County Schools cannot confirm if the two injured teenagers are students at Tri-Cities High School, but can confirm students from the school were involved in the incident.

The basketball game at the school on Friday night was between Tri-Cities High School and Benjamin Banneker High School.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

There is no word on what led up to both incidents.

Anyone interested in donating to funeral expenses for Bailey can click here.

