Man shot, killed at metro Atlanta Checkers, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a fast-food restaurant.

On Wednesday around 9:15 p.m., South Fulton police were called to the Checkers at 5174 Old National Highway.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity were not released. Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

