Man killed after falling on train tracks, MARTA says

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA is investigating after they said a man fell onto the tracks at the East Point Station.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound tracks.
MARTA said in a tweet that “bus transportation is being provided from College Park to Lakewood.”
Update: Due to rail service disruption at East Point, MARTAConnect is in effect for College Park, East Point, and Lakewood. Use the following link for an $8 Lyft credit: https://t.co/wP8VVELH27— MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) December 11, 2023
They are also offering discounted Uber or Lyft rides in the area.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. high school football player killed by hit-and-run driver while trying to rescue dog, police say
- Murder suspect identified as inmate accused of stabbing YSL co-defendant multiple times
- ‘The best brother:’ Family remembers 17-year-old high school football player found dead
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group