Man killed after falling on train tracks, MARTA says

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA is investigating after they said a man fell onto the tracks at the East Point Station.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound tracks.

MARTA said in a tweet that “bus transportation is being provided from College Park to Lakewood.”

Update: Due to rail service disruption at East Point, MARTAConnect is in effect for College Park, East Point, and Lakewood. Use the following link for an $8 Lyft credit: https://t.co/wP8VVELH27 — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) December 11, 2023

They are also offering discounted Uber or Lyft rides in the area.

