Man killed after falling on train tracks, MARTA says

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA is investigating after they said a man fell onto the tracks at the East Point Station.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound tracks.

MARTA said in a tweet that “bus transportation is being provided from College Park to Lakewood.”

They are also offering discounted Uber or Lyft rides in the area.

