‘I just had to shoot somebody:’ 911 call reveals new details after man shot, killed armed robber

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Earlier this month, a Hapeville man shot and killed a 39-year-old armed robbery suspect in self-defense after he and a second suspect cornered the victim in his apartment’s parking garage, police said. Now, Channel 2 Action News has obtained audio of the moment the man called 911.

“Hapeville 911, where’s your emergency?” the dispatcher can be heard saying.

“Hey, I just had to shoot somebody in the top floor of the parking deck,” the man can be heard responding.

The victim told police that he followed the suspect’s order to get on the ground, used his Mercedes-Benz for cover, and eventually pulled out his pistol and fired multiple shots, killing the armed suspect.

But seconds later, police say, the victim spotted a second suspect seated in the front seat, so he began firing at the man before running back to his apartment where he called 911 and reported what had happened.

