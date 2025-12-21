‘Hearts Reunited’ brings select inmates and families together to celebrate the holidays

UNION CITY, Ga. — Just days before Christmas, inmates are reuniting with their children after months and even years apart.

Select fathers at the Fulton County South Annex Jail are getting a chance to see their children in person, some for the first time in more than five years.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the event in Union City.

It’s a heartwarming experience for both the children and their fathers.

Everybody needs a little Christmas, especially if you wear a dark jumpsuit with jail initials on the back.

Everyone gathered in the jail gym, which was all aglitter and all atwinkle.

There were baby dolls and action figures under a Christmas tree.

The children not only get to see their dads in person, but they can take home treasures: toys for the younger kids, gift cards for the older ones.

More than 80 detainees — all of whom were selected for good behavior — were treated to priceless together time with wives, children and other special someones.

“It’s been kind of hard, kind of tough. But with the man above, I persevered through it all,” said Kenyattas Brown, behind bars for four months, whose four children came to visit.

His kids picked from the toys and bicycles that the sheriff’s office staff raised money to buy.

The Christmas spirit is a powerful thing.

“It encourages me to be out with the ones, the loved ones and be a better man, be better than i was the day before,” Brown said.

Judge Glenda Hatchett put down the gavel and lifted up these men.

“So know that I am praying for you and pulling for you because your children need you home to be the fathers that they need,” she said.

Barron Brantley has been in jail for six years. For six years, he has not held or hugged his three kids.

“I’m gonna try not to cry. I got to stay strong for them. I’m gonna smile. If I’m allowed to, I’m going to hug them and try to hold in the tears of happiness and joy,” Brantley said.

His mom wanted the moment to be private, no photos. But we can confirm: the tears came.

“It’s definitely motivational for change and to stay on the straight path,” Brantley said.

He needed this little Christmas, because when these dads look toward Christmases yet to come, they’re home.

