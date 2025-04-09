Grady Health System breaks ground on new emergency department in Union City

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In an effort to ensure emergency medical is available for people in the south part of metro Atlanta, thousands of people will soon have faster access.

Grady Health System is breaking ground on a new free-standing emergency department in Union City.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the site off Campbellton Fairburn Road on Wednesday, where officials said this has been needed for years.

For those facing a life-threatening injury or condition, minutes can be a matter of life or death.

The closest emergency department is a 20- to 30-minute drive, even longer with traffic going to Henry County, East Point or Downtown Atlanta.

Now, Grady Health System is working to meet that need. At Highway 92 and South Fulton Parkway in Union City, near Fairburn and the City of South Fulton, there will be a new Grady Health System Emergency Department, essentially an ER without the hospital.

“Today’s ceremony is another meaningful step in our effort to connect Georgians with healthcare options, no matter their zip code,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new 20,000-square foot facility will have 16 exam rooms, advanced imaging and will be staffed around the clock to serve patients of all ages.

The emergency department helps fill the gap left by the closure of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center almost three years ago, creating a literal lifeline for communities south of Interstate 20.

“That there was a healthcare desert in south Fulton County, and I referred to it as redlining,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was also at the ceremony to support the effort.

“This is just the beginning of ensuring that every family, every child and every senior has access to the best healthcare, right here in their community,” Dickens said.

The standalone ER will take over a year to build and is expected to open in fall 2026.

Grady bought the full 40 acres at the site with the goal of expanding to include professional medical offices then looking at building a new hospital on the campus in the future.

