Former S. Fulton officer claims she was fired after reporting sexual harassment

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A former police officer in South Fulton is suing the city, claiming she was fired after accusing a sergeant of sexual harassment.

Vanasia Harris, who served as a police officer for five years, alleges that Sgt. Terrance Harris sent her sexually explicit photos and offered to pay her for sex.

After reporting the harassment, she claims she was terminated without an investigation into his conduct.

“I feel like I’m angry about it,” Harris told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Vanasia Harris described an encounter with Terrance Harris, stating that he made her uncomfortable from their first meeting.

She recounted an incident where he approached her, complimented her appearance and later obtained her phone number.

She said he sent her a text message from his personal number with an explicit message and photos.

“I was disgusted by it, so I’m telling him leave me alone - no means no,” she said. “I’m thinking, and after awhile I thought I could handle the whole situation myself without getting anybody in trouble. I went to a supervisor, a female to be exact, and she kind of shut me down.”

Vanasia Harris stated that she was later told by the sergeant to quit, as she was allegedly under investigation. They accused her of not following protocol on a traffic stop and not telling the truth.

She believes this investigation led to her termination, despite passing three polygraph tests.

“While we do not comment on the specifics of pending litigation, the department will present a full and factual response through the legal process,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

The department did not confirm whether the sergeant was investigated or disciplined.

Harris wants those involved in her termination to be held accountable. She noted that Police Chief Keith Meadows, who signed off on her termination, was placed on leave for unrelated allegations.

