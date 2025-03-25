‘Exemplifies excellence’: South Fulton student accepted to colleges in all 50 states, 155 in total

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A graduating senior at Westlake High School in South Fulton County may have set a college acceptance record.

Chase Matthews, a Westlake High student, was accepted at 155 colleges.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke to Matthews, who shared what motivated her to succeed.

Matthews says she already knows what she wants to do with her education.

“I aspire to become a pharmacist and open a chain of mobile and brick-and-mortar pharmacies,” Matthews told Petersen.

And she’ll get the college education she needs, anywhere she wants to.

“First we have the University of Alaska, Fairbanks,” the first of 155 colleges and universities across all 50 states that have sent Matthews an acceptance letter.

“Chase exemplifies excellence,” said Gregory Minnis, Westlake High interim principal.

Minnis said Matthews always goes above and beyond, carries an ‘A’ average for her grades and is also a scholar, band member and role model.

“Just hard work, hard work,” said Matthews’ college advisor Sean Moore.

All of the schools she was accepted to offered Matthews a “dollar or two” in scholarships as well, and it all added up.

So far, Matthews said the scholarship offers have totaled a collective $6 million, making her one of the most successful, if not the most successful, scholarship earners in Georgia history.

“It’s all for my grandparents and parents,” Matthews said. “I’ve seen their struggles with affording medicine as well as accessibility. I want to fix that problem in the Black and low-income communities in Atlanta.”

While Matthews won’t get all $6 million, just the amount the school of her choice offered in scholarships, it’s sure to provide a full ride. Matthews told Channel 2 Action News that she’s currently leaning toward Florida A&M University, Howard University and Ohio State University.

