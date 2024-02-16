Bomb threat called into East Point plasma center, no device found, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A busy street in East Point was shut down on Friday afternoon for reports of a bomb threat.
Police say an employee at CSL Plasma received a call that a bomb was inside the building and would be going off in five minutes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cleveland Avenue was closed near Blount Street as police investigated.
Channel 2 Action News crews at the scene saw dozens of officers investigating in the area.
MARTA police bomb squad came to assist East Point police in searching the building.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former President Trump ordered to pay $364 million penalty in New York civil fraud case
- LaGrange mayor dies days after being admitted to hospital
- State won’t cross-examine Fulton DA Fani Willis day after she took the stand
No devices related to a bomb were found inside and an all-clear was given.
There is no word on if the person who called in the bomb threat will face charges once identified.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group