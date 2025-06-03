Developer proposes creation of 140-acre Town Center on Old National Highway in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Developer BBI Development Group is proposing a new Town Center for the City of South Fulton. The developer first started planning in 2022, according to their website for the project.

The project, called Town Center at Mansa Park, would be on Old National Highway and Pleasant Hill Road and include a condominium tower, apartments, three hotels, six office buildings, two restaurants and two retail spaces.

"The Old National Highway Corridor is one of the region’s most densely populated areas and serves as the largest commercial corridor within the City’s limits. Only a few miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Corridor is a critical part of the City’s economic viability," BBI Development Group says on a site for the proposed development.

In total, the development plan is proposing the construction of 494 condo units and 1,032 workforce apartments, or 1,526 individual residences.

Across the various proposed buildings, the overall development would cover more than 1.35 million square feet, or 140 acres.

“This proposed development is centrally located along the Corridor, directly across the street from World Changers Church International – one of the largest churches in the Metro Atlanta area," BBI Development said.

According to details submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as part of the Development of Regional Impact filings, the overall project is expected to be finished by 2030.

The latest filings are for rezoning permits to move the project forward.

"This proposed development will generate substantial revenue for the City through property, sales and hotel taxes and will create thousands of new jobs. BBI is proud to make such a significant investment in the City and is committed to serving this community for many years to come‚" the developer said, though a more specific revenue estimate was not available in the company’s filings or the proposal site.

