CSX train derails in Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — CSX said there were no injuries from a train derailment in Palmetto early Friday.

Six rail cars went off track near Wilkerson Road and Roosevelt Highway around 2:23 a.m., a spokesperson for CSX said.

There were no hazmat cars, no leaks or spills and not threat to the community, the company stated.

Fulton County Emergency Communications was notified and responded.

CSX said its crews were also on scene and working as safely and quickly as possible to clean up the impacted site.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

