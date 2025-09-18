City of South Fulton considers next steps in police chief investigation

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is paying Police Chief Keith Meadows $18,000 per month while he is on leave during an investigation into allegations he created a hostile work environment.

The South Fulton City Council is currently deciding how the investigation into Chief Meadows will be conducted, with discussions focusing on whether to pursue an independent investigation, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported.

This is not the first time the South Fulton Police Department has been under investigation.

In 2022, officials hired investigators from the Smyrna Police Department to look into similar accusations.

The previous investigation resulted in more than 100 recommendations to improve the department, but these recommendations were never followed.

Mike Johnson, a taxpayer, spoke to the city council Wednesday and expressed concern over the council’s suggestion of an operational investigation, stating, “Operational reviews only show policy issues. We’re beyond that.”

Johnson also commented on the decision to pay Meadows during the investigation, saying, “We’re just gonna have to suck it up and deal with it – but at least we can get to the end of this situation and cut our losses and move forward as a city.”

The council has extended the contract of Interim Chief Dr. Cedric Alexander, who will lead the police department for at least eight more months.

