Car crashes into power pole, knocking out power in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that knocked out power for residents in Union City on Monday night.
A car crashed into a power pole on Highpoint Road, knocking down power lines.
Georgia Power crews worked for hours to restore power to over 1,500 customers who lost power after the crash.
Channel 2 Action News contacted Georgia State Patrol about injuries but has not heard back yet.
