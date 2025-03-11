South Fulton County

Car crashes into power pole, knocking out power in Union City

Car crashes into power pole, knocking out power in Union City
UNION CITY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that knocked out power for residents in Union City on Monday night.

A car crashed into a power pole on Highpoint Road, knocking down power lines.

Georgia Power crews worked for hours to restore power to over 1,500 customers who lost power after the crash.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Georgia State Patrol about injuries but has not heard back yet.

