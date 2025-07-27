Atlanta rapper Killer Mike gives young actors insights in Q&A

EAST POINT, Ga. — Atlanta rapper Mike Render, also known as Killer Mike, sat down with members of the Thespian Program at Tri-Cities High School for a Q&A session alongside East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan.

The meeting Wednesday was part of a two-part series “aimed at bridging the gap between youth and leadership through open dialogue and shared experiences,” according to the East Point Police Department.

The Grammy-award winning musician and entrepreneur was candid with the high schoolers. He admitted his biggest mistake was “not trusting my own gut instinct early in my career.” He said he trusted people who let him down.

“I didn’t on my first go-around come out as what I was, a Southern rapper, an emcee, a lyricist, you know what I mean?” he said.

But Killer Mike said through the experience early in his career, he learned to trust his gut more.

He encouraged the high schoolers to trust their gut “because it’s better to fail in your way than succeed in a way you never truly believe in.”

Killer Mike also described how his mother pointed out a lawn mower and told him to get to work when he asked for Adidas tennis shoes.

