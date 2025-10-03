Apartment is dripping with roaches and leaks, and management won’t fix it, mom of 3 says

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A tenant at Arcadia at Parkway Village in Fairburn is pleading with her apartment complex to address severe water leaks and a roach infestation in her unit.

Bryana Bashir, a mother of three, reports that despite paying over $1,500 in monthly rent, her apartment is plagued by water leaks from the ceiling and roaches throughout the unit.

Channel 2’s Cory James was there live for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00. Those roaches were all over the wall when he interviewed her.

“We’re paying a lot of money to stay here,” Bashir said.

This photo that she took also shows damage on the ceiling from a water leak.

She says no one, no matter what they spend in rent, should have to deal with water leaking from the ceiling and roaches all over the walls.

“In the microwave, the refrigerator, the stove, they are everywhere. I put towels down I have to replace my towels every so three hours because they get soaked,” Bashir said.

According to the Georgia LandlordTenant Handbook, a tenant facing issues during a lease should immediately notify the landlord, something Bashir says she does.

“They’re not fixing it,” she said.

Atlanta area attorney Sasan Nematbakhsh encourages tenants who have taken those steps to file claims to recover damages, explore moving out or pay for the repairs and deduct from rent later.

But he says the one thing you should not do is skip out on paying rent.

“Pay rent as it is due and not withhold because landlord is failing to repair,” Nematbakhsh said.

He also says do not be afraid to take your concerns a step further legally or by contacting local officials.

“Ultimately Georgia law has protection against retaliation so meaning a tenant is allowed to escalate these issues by way of calling code enforcement,” Nematbakhsh said.

The attorney says if you choose to repair the issues and deduct later from rent, you may not get all of your money, if any.

James reached out to the apartment complex and corporate office multiple times this week and so far hasn’t heard back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group