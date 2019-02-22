18M+ gallons of raw sewage spills from two creeks in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - More than 18 million gallons of raw sewage overflowed from two creeks in South Fulton, and environmental authorities said the spills were the worst in the state in more than five years.
It all started when a concrete sewer pipe collapsed and then another pipe broke. That led to the two creeks spilling the raw sewage.
"My lord. That's a lot of spill," homeowner Harriett Dawson said. "That's not good."
Dawson, a cancer patient, called Channel 2 Action News in January when a foul odor took over her Brookstone subdivision and left her holding her nose inside her home.
