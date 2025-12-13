1 dead, 1 hospitalized after College Park house fire

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person has been hospitalized and one has died after a house fire in College Park on Saturday.

Channel 2’s Cory James will be at the scene for Channel 2 Action news at 6 p.m.

The fire was reported at 2:08 p.m. at a two-story, single-family dwelling located at 2220 Lyle Ave., according to the College Park Fire Department.

A female victim was taken to Grady Hospital. A second female was said to be trapped at the scene, according to the fire department’s earlier statement.

A Channel 2 photographer at the scene reported a heavy emergency response and smoky condition from the street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group