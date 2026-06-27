Smoking package sparks fire at Roswell UPS facility

ROSWELL, Ga. — A small fire sparked by a smoking package was quickly put out before it could spread, according to the Roswell Fire Department.

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Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to the UPS facility on Old Ellis Road after receiving a report about a smoking package.

Officials said firefighters quickly arrived, entered the building and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

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The RFD said the quick response prevented what could have potentially resulted in millions of dollars in property damage.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators remained on scene Saturday morning working to determine what caused the package to catch fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

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