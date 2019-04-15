Smoke-free Atlanta? City officials considering ban on smoking in public places

If a new rule is passed, people may soon have less places where they are allowed to smoke in the city of Atlanta.
An Atlanta city councilman is proposing an ordinance that would strengthen the city’s smoke-free laws.
The city of Atlanta is looking at toughening up its smoke-free ordinance. At 5, where it could soon become illegal to light up a cigarette. pic.twitter.com/yovKF6Yx97— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 15, 2019
It would ban smoking inside bars and within five feet of restaurant and bar entrances.
But bars and restaurants aren’t the only places that would be included in the ban.
TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS: The councilman outlines his plans to make Atlanta more smoke-free. Plus we’re breaking down the exceptions that would still allow smoking.
