Small magnitude earthquake over the weekend is first recorded in Georgia for 2024

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey recorded the first earthquake for Georgia this year over the weekend.

A 2.2 earthquake was recorded in the Putnam County area on Sunday, according to the USGS. The small earthquake happened around 12:35 p.m. about 13 KM southeast of Eatonton.

This is the first earthquake recorded in Georgia in 2024, according to the USGS database. A 2.2 earthquake hit just north of the Georgia border near East Brainerd, Tenn. on Feb. 8.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the small magnitude tremor would likely not have been felt by most.

“Earthquakes less than 3.0 are generally not felt by most people unless they are very shallow and you’re very near the epicenter,” Monahan says.

Small magnitude earthquakes are not uncommon in Georgia, as the state has a number of fault lines.

