Small earthquake reported in north Georgia early Thursday

ETON, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Thursday morning.

The earthquake happened late Wednesday night at around 10 p.m. near Eton, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Eton is just south of the Tennessee border.

USGS said this earthquake was 2.4 in magnitude and 9.2 kilometers in depth, according to the USGS.

Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damages following the earthquake.

