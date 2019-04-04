  • Showers to move into north Georgia beginning tonight

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    You will enjoy most of today's weather, but beginning tonight, you'll need an umbrella. 

    Thursday is starting off cool and dry, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will rise later this afternoon into the low 70s. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that clouds will move into the area tonight, followed by showers. 

    Rain is expected for many areas Friday, and showers are possible through the weekend.

    Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s this weekend.

