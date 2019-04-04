You will enjoy most of today's weather, but beginning tonight, you'll need an umbrella.
Thursday is starting off cool and dry, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will rise later this afternoon into the low 70s.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that clouds will move into the area tonight, followed by showers.
Rain is expected for many areas Friday, and showers are possible through the weekend.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s this weekend.
SHOWERS LATE TODAY: Good morning! Most of your Thursday is going to be dry and warm; by this evening, showers will be moving into north Georgia.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 4, 2019
I'm tracking the chance for some heavier rain tomorrow morning.
