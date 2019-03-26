Showers, isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA - Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with the chance of an isolated storm this afternoon.
Highs will be near 60 degrees in metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says showers will develop across north Georgia and move back toward the west by Tuesday evening.
Monahan says sunshine and warmer temperatures return later this week.
We'll have the updated hour-by-hour forecast showing the timeline of showers and possible storms this afternoon, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
