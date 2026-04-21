Multiple cars broken into outside midtown Atlanta nightclubs

ATLANTA — Several people who were out at nightclubs in midtown Atlanta overnight came out to find their cars broken into.

The incident happened early Tuesday at 13th Street and Crescent Ave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses said they were in a nightclub, came outside and heard a lot of commotion. Several cars had their windows smashed and one van had front end damage.

Police have not confirmed how many cars were damaged or if anyone is in custody.

©2026 Cox Media Group