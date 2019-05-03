  • Severe Weather Team 2 introduces brand new weather graphics!

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 is excited to introduce a new look from our weather graphics!

    This contemporary design will allow us to present the same trusted forecast in a visually appealing and exciting way.

    Much of the information displayed is still what you’ve already come to expect from us.

    One notable change we’re bringing to our presentation is a bold color scheme to highlight unusually warm or cold weather.

    When temperatures are much colder or warmer than normal, our background color will change to represent the extremes.

    At a glance you’ll quickly recognize a heat wave or cold snap coming our way.

