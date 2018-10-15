ATLANTA - High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s on Tuesday, and there’s a chance for some showers.
According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers Tuesday.
“Highs will range from the low 70s north to the low 80s south,” Monahan said.
Monahan said to expect “a good deal of sunshine” Wednesday and most of Thursday. He said it will be breezy and seasonably cool, with highs near 70.
“Our next front will move through the area late Friday into Saturday, with widespread rain and a chance for a few storms,” Monahan said. “Behind this front, temperatures will drop back into the 60s for highs by Sunday.”
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said next week will be even cooler.
After two cold fronts this week, it looks like we'll be even cooler next week.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 15, 2018
