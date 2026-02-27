Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in north Georgia counties

ATLANTA — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in some north Georgia counties on Thursday night.

Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin and Pickens counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m. for the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Here's a look at the 1"+ hail in the severe thunderstorm moving out of Pickens County into Dawson and Gilmer Counties. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/KDNTZ2iqt3 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 27, 2026

