Local

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in north Georgia counties

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Storm clouds in Alpharetta
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in some north Georgia counties on Thursday night.

Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin and Pickens counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m. for the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will have the latest tracking, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read