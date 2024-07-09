Severe storm topples trees, damages dock at Lake Lanier Marina

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Powerful winds and rain swept through Gainesville Marina on Lake Lanier Sunday evening, knocking down over a dozen trees and breaking a large section of a boat dock ramp.

“I came into the marina a little earlier and there were tons of trees down. A couple of roads also were impassable,” said Jamie McCracken.

McCracken drove to the Marina Monday to check on the condition of his boat.

“It was covered up with leaves, but I was pretty fortunate. No water, no damage. Just dirty,” said McCracken.

Some at the marina speculated that micro-burst or straight-line winds hit the area around 7.30 p.m.

“It come down across the hill, tore a couple of pine trees out, and then went down into the cover. In between docks. It swung the last houseboat around and broke the underwater ties. Nobody got hurt,” said Marina employee Chillie Childers.

The storm also damaged the roof of a lake restroom building.

The Marina says no cars were damaged, and so boat damage has been reported.

The Hall County EMA said the storm downed trees and powerlines in other areas.

