Several pounds of suspected ketamine, THC products seized at GA home, sheriff’s office says

GUYTON, Ga. — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Suppression Unit said they arrested a woman after large amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia was found in a home in Guyton.

The county’s Drug Suppression Unit said they executed a search warrant at a home on Old Lake Road in Guyton on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

Investigators said they seized more than 4,800 grams of suspected ketamine during the search. Authorities said they also found nearly 50 pounds of THC edibles, nearly 1,000 THC vape products, several ounces of marijuana, 70 grams of suspected Ecstasy, LSD and a gun.

The amount of suspected ketamine seized is roughly equivalent to 10 and a half pounds.

Authorities said they arrested 46-year-old Christina Swagert at the scene.

She faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say no additional arrests are expected in this case.

