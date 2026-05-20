Seniors on fixed incomes left waiting for help as costs of living go up in metro Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As the cost of living goes up, it’s impacting seniors in the metro Atlanta area living on fixed incomes.

Now, seniors are putting themselves on a waitlist for a service many rely on.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with non-profit Senior Services North Fulton about what they’re doing to meet those needs.

Wilson met Clara Spears, a 70-year-old who loves looking through old family photos, as well as being independent.

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It’s all thanks to her care manager, Erin, and Senior Services North Fulton.

“It’s the reason I can live in my house,” Spears said.

Senior Services North Fulton helps Spears with its Meals on Wheels program, the organization’s Meals for Pets program and even takes her to and from medical appointments.

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Spears told Channel 2 Action News increasing costs were impacting her ability to get care and to get to appointments.

After two brain surgeries and being cancer free for eight years now, Spears said a little help goes a long way.

“Rides to the doctor, which is the best thing, you know!” Spears said. “Uber’s gone up, up, up in price.”

Staff with Senior Services North Fulton said higher costs are bringing bigger problems, especially to the seniors they serve.

“It’s really hitting everybody really hard, especially our seniors that are on a fixed income with prices going up,” Heather Terry, at Senior Services, said.

Terry said helping older people stay in their communities is what the organization has been doing for 35 years.

But now, just like the people they help, Senior Services is feeling the pinch of the current economy.

“For the first time this year, we’re really running into seniors being able to come to us and not get immediate services, they’re going on a waitlist,” Terry said. “Particularly in our transportation program”

Terry told Channel 2 Action News there were 117 seniors on the transportation waiting list, seniors like Spears who want to enjoy time doing what they want, but are limited by getting back and forth.

“I love my grandchildren, every one of them,” Spears said. “I love when I get together with them.”

Without Senior Services, Spears told Wilson she wouldn’t be able to get around and see her family, or make it to her appointments.

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