Senator Warnock partners with Atlanta Passport Agency to host ‘Passport Services Day’

ATLANTA — Senator Reverend Warnock is hosting a Passport Services Day in Atlanta on Thursday.

Warnock’s constituent services team is partnering with the Atlanta Passport Agency to help with passport renewals and first-time applicants.

According to a release from the senator, the event is the latest effort by Warnock and his office to provide “quality, accessible, and personable constituent services.”

The in-person event will be one day only in Atlanta. Registration for the event is booked, according to Warnock’s website.

“As a United States Senator for all Georgians, providing Georgians with quality, accessible, and personable constituent services will always be a top priority for me. We are ready to serve you and your families, and we hope to see you there,” Warnock said in a statement.

Last year, there was a spike in passport applications that caused delays and disruptions to Georgians planning to travel internationally. Warnock’s office assisted over 2,800 Georgians seeking passport assistance.

With spring and summer travel around the corner, this event aims to bridge the gap between federal resources and communities across the metro Atlanta area.

