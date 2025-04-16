Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to add Young Thug’s attorney to his defense team

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs may soon have a prominent Atlanta attorney on his legal defense team.

Attorney Brian Steel submitted a request to be added as one of Combs’ lawyers in his New York sex trafficking trial. The paperwork was filed in Southern District of New York federal court on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Steel has represented several high-profile and celebrity clients throughout his career.

The list includes Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who recently entered into a non-negotiated plea in his racketeering case.

Steel’s request to join Combs legal team comes just a few weeks before the media mogul is scheduled to go to trial on sex trafficking charges.

Federal agents arrested Combs in September. Prosecutors claim that Combs coerced and abused women for years and tried to silence his victims through kidnapping, arson and assaults.

Additional charges were added on April 4.

Combs has denied committing any crimes and has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

He remains in jail without bail until the trial begins on May 5.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group