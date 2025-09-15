Scuba man robs Disney Springs restaurant, swims away

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Deputies are hunting for a man who robbed the Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs by swimming up in scuba gear and making off with thousands of dollars.

The robbery occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, after the restaurant had closed to guests, WFTV reported.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the man entered the manager’s office where cash from the night was being counted.

He reportedly forced two employees to the corner of the room and instructed them to close their eyes. Sources familiar with the investigation told WFTV the employees were tied up.

The man stole between $10,000 and $20,000 and left the scene within two minutes. Employees called 911 after freeing themselves.

No one was harmed, and the suspect did not display any weapons, investigators said.

The man is believed to have donned his scuba gear and jumped back into the pond after leaving the replica steamboat restaurant. A search conducted immediately after the robbery yielded no results.

A picture released by authorities shows the man appearing to spray paint a security camera.

Employees described him as slim, approximately 5-foot-10, wearing tight clothing and a blue beanie.

The Paddlefish restaurant opened as usual at noon on Monday, with no visible increase in security, although Disney Springs typically maintains high security measures.

The investigation is ongoing.

