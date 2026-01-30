School districts cancel weekend events ahead of snow

ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is expecting to see snow over the weekend.

Out of an abundance of caution, many school districts have decided to call off events over the weekend.

They say they will make decisions later on whether to cancel school on Monday.

Channel 2 Action News will continue updating this list as more are announced.

These school districts are canceling or rescheduling events on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1.

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County Schools

Calhoun City Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Clayton County Schools

Cobb County Schools

Dawson County Schools

City Schools of Decatur

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Fulton County Schools

Gilmer County Schools

Gordon County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only

Griffin-Spalding County Schools

Gwinnett County Schools

Hall County Schools

Henry County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only

Jackson County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only

Jasper County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only

Marietta City Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only

Morgan County Schools

Newton County Schools

Oconee County Schools

Paulding County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Rockdale County Schools

Thomaston-Upson County Schools

Union County Schools

Walton County Schools

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES:

Georgia Gwinnett College - Saturday, Jan. 31 only

Georgia Highlands College

