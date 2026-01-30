School districts cancel weekend events ahead of snow

ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is expecting to see snow over the weekend.
Out of an abundance of caution, many school districts have decided to call off events over the weekend.
They say they will make decisions later on whether to cancel school on Monday.
Channel 2 Action News will continue updating this list as more are announced.
These school districts are canceling or rescheduling events on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1.
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Bartow County Schools
- Calhoun City Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- Clayton County Schools
- Cobb County Schools
- Dawson County Schools
- City Schools of Decatur
- DeKalb County Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Fulton County Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- Gordon County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools
- Gwinnett County Schools
- Hall County Schools
- Henry County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only
- Jackson County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only
- Jasper County Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only
- Marietta City Schools - Saturday, Jan. 31 only
- Morgan County Schools
- Newton County Schools
- Oconee County Schools
- Paulding County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
- Rockdale County Schools
- Thomaston-Upson County Schools
- Union County Schools
- Walton County Schools
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES:
- Georgia Gwinnett College - Saturday, Jan. 31 only
- Georgia Highlands College
