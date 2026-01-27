SCHOOL CLOSINGS: List of Georgia districts canceling, going virtual Wednesday

ATLANTA — Icy conditions are continuing across northeast Georgia, making it dangerous for students to get to school.

Some districts that were closed on Tuesday have not announced a decision for Wednesday. But some have already decided not to get folks on the roads.

Channel 2 Action News will update with more school closures as they are announced.

These districts have changed their schedules on Wednesday:

CLOSED

Banks County Schools

Habersham County Schools

White County Schools

VIRTUAL

Dawson County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Rabun County Schools

