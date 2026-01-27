SCHOOL CLOSINGS: List of Georgia districts canceling, going virtual Wednesday

ATLANTA — Icy conditions are continuing across northeast Georgia, making it dangerous for students to get to school.
Some districts that were closed on Tuesday have not announced a decision for Wednesday. But some have already decided not to get folks on the roads.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News will update with more school closures as they are announced.
These districts have changed their schedules on Wednesday:
CLOSED
- Banks County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- White County Schools
VIRTUAL
- Dawson County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Rabun County Schools
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group