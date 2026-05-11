School board working to update bullying, cellphone policies in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — As the school year draws to a close, the Barrow County Board of Education is working on changes to its student code of conduct, aimed at changing how students are helped when bullying is involved.

The school board reviewed proposed updates to student behavioral policies on May 5.

The board also put in changes to update its cellphone and devices policies, going forward.

In terms of bullying, the school district now includes activities that interfere with students’ education, as well as activities that “otherwise substantially infringe” on student rights.

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Previously, the provisions stopped at interfering with students’ education.

The bullying definition now also includes when bullying happens at extracurricular activities.

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Schools would now also be required to provide referrals for intervention in cases of bullying, as well as counseling for students who have been bullied or bullied others.

Targets or bullying suspects would also have their parents informed of the incident(s) through multiple written and verbal communications.

When it comes to phones, using electronic devices improperly and in ways that are against the rules could lead to progressively harsher penalties, including suspension and isolation from other students.

The policy includes the district’s high schools.

The Georgia General Assembly recently passed an expansion of the previous year’s Distraction-Free Education Act to include Georgia high schools in device restrictions and bans.

A full list of the types of offenses and their subsequent punishments can be found here.

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