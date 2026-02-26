Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms moving through north Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — Make sure you have an umbrella with you before heading out the door Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked scattered showers on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

As Thursday goes on, more widespread rain moves into metro Atlanta and will be heavy at times.

With the heaviest downpours, there is a risk for isolated thunderstorms starting in the evening hours.

The rain chances will drop through the overnight hours into Friday morning.

