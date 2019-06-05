  • Scattered showers and storms today, much more rain expected later this week

    ATLANTA - It's time to pull out your umbrella because today begins a long stretch of rainy days. 

    The chance for rain and storms goes up today. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that while you may see some rain today, the very wet weather pattern kicks off tomorrow through early next week.

    We'll showing you the areas that could see the most rain over the next few days, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Monahan said the heavier rain arrives as we head into the weekend. It is  good opportunity for much-needed widespread rain.

