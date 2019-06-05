ATLANTA - It's time to pull out your umbrella because today begins a long stretch of rainy days.
The chance for rain and storms goes up today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that while you may see some rain today, the very wet weather pattern kicks off tomorrow through early next week.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe storms]
We'll showing you the areas that could see the most rain over the next few days, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Monahan said the heavier rain arrives as we head into the weekend. It is good opportunity for much-needed widespread rain.
Very wet weather pattern will kick off tomorrow through early next week... initially just scattered showers and storms through Thursday.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 4, 2019
The really soggy stuff gets here as we head into the weekend.
Good opportunity for much needed widespread rain.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}